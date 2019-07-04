Neighborhood watch meeting held to celebrate the holiday

It wasn’t your typical neighborhood watch meeting for the Lower West Bayfront on Thursday.

Members throughout that community gathered at Bayview Park to enjoy some Fourth of July activities that were fun for people of all ages. This was the first year for an event like this in the area and one organizer said she hopes this is the start of a new tradition. “I’m excited just hopefully keep this going, keep the momentum going and just have neighbors meet neighbors at events like this and hopefully create some relationships and keep events going like this each year,” said Daniela Flores, Our West Bayfont member.

Those in attendance also walked around the park for a mini parade.