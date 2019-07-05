Neighborhood Watch throws holiday party

It wasn’t your typical neighborhood watch meeting for the lower west Bayfront.

Members throughout that community gathered at Bayview Park to enjoy some Fourth of July activities for people of all ages. There was music, face painting, arts and crafts, and of course some food for everyone to enjoy.

This was the first year for an event like this in the area and one of the organizer’s said she hopes this is the start of a new tradition.

“I’m excited to just hopefully keep this going, keep the momentum going and just have neighbors meet neighbors at events like this and hopefully create some relationships and keep events going like this each year,” Daniela Flores, Our West Bayfront said.

Those in attendance also walked around the park in their creating their own mini parade.