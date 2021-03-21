Neighborhoods express their concerns about the Kahkwa Bridge Ravine project

Greater Kahkwa and Frontier, along with other neighborhoods, expressed their concerns about the new proposals over the Kahkwa Bridge Ravine project.

Neighbors are very upset and don’t want that road to be in the middle of their neighborhood. So they voiced their concerns and even started a petition to later present to Erie Council.

Residents gathered in a meeting to voice concerns to Erie Mayor Joe Schember and the city engineer over the new proposals about the Kahkwa Bridge Ravine drive project that involves building an access road right in the neighborhood.

“I’m here because they are going to ruin the environment. They don’t need to be building roads that they don’t need and consider to be only temporary,” said Kenneth Bownes, Neighbor.

The Kahkwa bridge over Ravine Drive is deteriorating and gives travel to Ferncliff residents other neighbors and the Erie Yacht Club that supports over 1,200 members and employees.

One option is to build an access road for if and when the bridge is under construction.

“Up to 165,000 for access road construction is funded, but beyond that we don’t have any funding for bridge construction itself. That would come later,” said Jon Tushak, City Engineer.

One road option would be located on Rosemont side. One of these options is to put a road right here in front of these houses.

This option is leaving neighbors concerned. One neighbor is concerned about both the traffic and for the beautiful nature that surrounds the neighborhood.

“The thought of this street being over run with large trucks and heavy traffic flow concerns me as a mother of small children who love to ride their bikes. I hope we can come to a solution here,” said Abby Lechner, Neighbor.

According to the Erie City Council members and the city engineer, no plans have been made yet.

Once most of the neighbors sign the petition they will present it to Erie City Council because almost every person there does not want that access road.