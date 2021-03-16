Neighbors and community leaders express their concerns over the safety of the Kahkwa Boulevard bridge

The questions of how to deal with a crumbling bayside bridge, and the possibility of a new route for an access road, have one Frontier neighborhood looking for answers.

Neighbors and community leaders expressed their concerns over the safety of the bridge located on Kahkwa Boulevard.

These neighbors are very concerned about the new proposals on the bridge as it goes over Ravine Drive and leads to the Yacht Club. The neighbors said that they don’t want to see the bridge go.

“It’s a little frightening. Nothing has been done to shore it up,” said Rebecca McCormick, Resident.

“If the bridge goes down there is going to be no way for people to get to their homes, or if they are down there at the club there is no way for them to get back,” said Mayor Joe Schember,(D), City of Erie.

One option that is being considered currently is an access road for people to get to the Yacht Club.

“It’s in okay shape for now. It still needs some serious study. We just acquired funds to do this study to find out the condition of the bridge for sure and what do we need to do to keep it standing? Repair it or even put a new one up?” said Schember.

“I think I would like to see if the bridge could be repaired. I would like it to be repaired without an alternate road,” said Liz Allen, Erie City Council Member.

Erie City Council Member Liz Allen said that neighbors are not happy with the possibility of the permanent road option.

“I’ve seen a lot of stakes down there which shows that surveying is going on. I haven’t seen where it says here are the two alternates one would come up here, and one would come up here,” said Allen.

McCormick lives right next to the bridge and said that families walk on this bridge all of the time.

“I think there are families that would be separated from walking if they did that. So I would hate to see that bridge go,” said McCormick.

Now there is an Erie County Council meeting tomorrow where it is expected to have some neighbors discuss their concerns.