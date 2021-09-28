Neighbors and developers expected to weigh in on Wilkins Rd. property development dispute during Tuesday Millcreek Supervisor’s Meeting

A controversial development near the Erie Airport is expected to be front and center at Tuesday’s Millcreek Supervisor’s Meeting.

At issue is 132 homes a developer is hoping to build along Wilkins Road just west of the airport.

Some neighbors who oppose the development are hoping to talk the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) into denying a previously approved sales agreement.

But developer Guy Euliano argues if the homes are within airport noise requirements then the original agreement should stand.

Both the neighbors and the developers are expected at Tuesday’s meeting.

