Neighbors around West 37th Street raise multiple concerns over property that shows lack of care and excessive trash

Hundreds of calls about concerns have filled the City of Erie phone lines regarding a property that has an excessive amount of trash.

Here is a look at what neighbors near this residence have to say and what is now being done.

Neighbors in the 1400 block of West 37th Street said that they have growing concerns about the lack of care for one property on the block and they are ready to see change.

As garbage piles up in the yard of a house on West 37th Street, so are concerns and questions about how and why nothing is being done.

“We’ve heard this over and over. It’s disgusting,” said a concerned neighbor on the 1400 Block of West 37th Street.

Another concerned neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous said that they hate to pay taxes because this is what they are seeing as a result.

Neighbors said that they have called the city multiple times about this property, and yet they are still left to wonder how long until something is done.

“Mayor Schember, it wouldn’t happen in his neighborhood, but us tax payers I’m paying almost $3,000 a year in city, school and county and we have to put up with that day in and day out for over two years,” said the concerned neighbor on the 1400 Block of West 37th Street.

According to the City of Erie’s Citizen Relations Coordinator, they are aware of the situation after receiving numerous calls.

In a case like this, the issue is investigated by code of enforcement who is then given five days to come up with an action plan to address the issue.

“The expectation is that they have an explanation of what action they’ve taken to respond to that, so it may be that they’re contacting the owner of the record or they may have already contacted the owner of the record. Some of these cases have open record on them already, so they are aware of the issue,” said Mas Sala, Citizen Relations Coordinator for the City of Erie.

As for this case, it has been turned over to the local district judge. According to the District Justice Beveridge’s office, there will be a sheriff sale on the property this Friday.

If you have any concerns about an excessive amount of garbage or abandoned cars in your neighborhood, you’re urged to call the city’s citizen response center at 870-1111.