Neighbors complain about roadway eyesore.

The City of Erie has issued a 72-hour notice on what apparently is an abandoned vehicle that is now missing its wheels and mounted on cinder blocks in the 11-hundred block of Wallace Street.

Police say that someone must report the vehicle which can then be checked out but several neighbors have said that they did call the vehicle in and even told the Mayor about it on a local talk radio show.

If the vehicle is simply abandoned the 72 hour notice would be followed by a certified letter telling the owner to remove the vehicle from the street.

If a determination is made that the vehicle was stolen then it would be towed immediately and a criminal investigation would be started.

