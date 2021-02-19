Neighbors concerned over alleged inappropriate political sign regarding President Biden

Can a profane political sign be protected by the First Amendment? Neighbors from McKean Township are concerned over obscene language in a sign about President Joe Biden.

Neighbors say that there are children seeing what they say is a disturbing sign and they want the neighbor to take it down.

A scene of a school bus dropping or picking kids up from a quiet McKean Township neighborhood. It looks completely normal, but neighbors say “Look again.”

“Everybody has their own opinion, but you don’t need to voice it like that when you know there are children coming by.” one concerned neighbor said.

The neighbor who did not want to be on camera says there are children passing by while noticing this sign that has a middle finger along with an obscenity.

We knocked on the owner’s door to see if he was willing to speak to us. He told JET 24 Action News that the sign about President Biden is meant as a joke.

“He takes it down for when his grandchildren comes over. Obviously, he doesn’t want them to see it, but it’s okay for everyone’s children to see it.” the neighbor said.

In this particular situation, is it freedom of speech or not?

“It seems as though he’s appealing to his political viewpoints, so the question as to whether or not it is obscene seems to fall in favor of the property owner.” said John Carlson, attorney.

This area of McKean Township has almost 75 kids. Three school buses with students from elementary school and middle school can see visibly see the sign. This prompts another question as to whether or not the sign is obscene

“In this particular case, I think the strongest argument that the township may have against it is that it distracts drivers during the day.” Carlson said.

That would mean residents in this neighborhood who want to protect their children from seeing the sign have to avoid it if possible.

“I think it should be taken more serious, especially when he knows how many children are in this area.” the neighbor said.

JET 24 Action News reached out to Ron Bole, a supervisor from McKean Township. He says he reached out to the neighbor with the sign and the neighbor is going to take the sign down.