Neighbors near Club Energy call for change

Those living near East 22nd and Wayne say that hundreds of people fill the streets on the weekend and often that’s followed by police.

Neighbors in the area of Club Energy are demanding change after a third week of calling police about gun shots, but one neighbor says the club may not be to blame.

“He put this here in order to have somewhere where people can to go and enjoy themselves, but again we have those individuals that are young and dumb as I say that just don’t know how to act, but you’re going to have that no matter where you are. You’re just going to have individuals who don’t know how to act,” said Charles Britton, neighbor.

Erie City Council will soon vote on two separate ordinances to regulate after hours clubs.

The first looks to require the clubs to have a license through the city and the second deals with zoning.

If approved by council would restrict the location of after-hours clubs and dance clubs to commercial areas within the city.

If the zoning ordinance is passed, then existing clubs will be grandfathered into their current locations.

But the licensing ordinance would affect everyone.

“The goal is to make sure that businesses operate in compliance with the law and safely and so that’s what these ordinances are. If someone were to operate in blatant violation of the rules, they would lose their license and be at risk of being shut down,” said Ed Betza, City Solicitor.

One neighbor acknowledging that she understands the city is working to get the ordinances passed for after-hours clubs, but she believes that won’t resolve this issue.

“That club was not open and they were all just hanging out on the corner down there, just loud, screaming yelling, loud music just carrying on,” said an anonymous neighbor.

According to police, when they notice an increase in crime in certain areas, like this one, they put out extra patrols.

Council’s meeting Wednesday night scheduled to begin at 7:30.