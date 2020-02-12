Neighbors of the East 24th Street murder victim relieved to see suspect behind bars

One man faces multiple charges in connection to a murder that happened in December.

Residents along the E.24th St. are happy someone is behind bars for this shooting and insist the life that was lost will not be forgotten.

25-year-old Patric Phillips was killed at his home in the 700 block of E.24th St. on December 7th.

Now one Erie man faces multiple charges related to that death.

“That’s good for the neighborhood, it brings closure for that young man’s father, so that’s something we are very pleased with because like we said early that young man didn’t deserve that,” said Willie Sanders, an E. 24th St. resident.

19-year-old Derrick Elverton was arrested in connection to this murder. He is being arraigned on charges of criminal homicide, murder of first degree, possession of a weapon and other related charges.

But Erie Police say that this is still an ongoing investigation. As police continue to investigate, neighbors remember the life that was lost. One neighbor lights a candle in memory of Phillips each night.

According to the neighbor, Phillips was like a son to him. The neighbor also feels compassion for the father who he knows.

The neighbor also knows the emotions the father is going through at this time, yet the neighbor hopes for justice to be done in this situation.

Elverton was denied bail and resides in the Erie County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.