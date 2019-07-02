Neighbors react as State Regulators move to close Erie Coke Plant

The Department of Environmental protection cited numerous violations as the reason of not reviewing Erie Coke’s permit. Neighbors say they’ve had enough.

The DEP has said the following: “Unfortunately the frequency and severity of Erie Coke’s violations have only increased during our review of it’s renewal.”

Nicole Tangle has lived near the plant for a year and a half. She’s hopeful the plant will close. “Hopefully they realize the impact it will have on our lives,” said Tangle. Mike Husted has lived in the neighborhood his whole life. He questions whether the plant has made people sick. “I know a few people who died from cancer,” said Husted.

Erie Coke was threatened with a shutdown in 2010 by DEP before a court ordered settlement was reached. Erie Coke has said the following: “We are surprised by the DEP’s motion.”