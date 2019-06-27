Neighbors react on car-train accident in East Springfield

A car-train accident happened Wednesday afternoon in East Springfield. Crews were called to the 2000 block of Eagley road. The Blue toyota had Ohio plates and was hit by the train. Neighbors said there was a couple inside of the car. “I pray for the family and everyone involved,” said neighbor Paul Crilley.

The accident happened on CSX railroad tracks. There were lights near the intersection but no barriers. The train was believed to be going eastbound. There’s no official word on what happened. The blue toyota was heading northbound when it was hit. Neighbors said that after the train hit the car it dragged it Eastbound.

The Pennsylvania State Police, the Erie County Coroner, and local fire departments were at the scene of the crash. Both the man and woman have not been identified.