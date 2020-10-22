Neighbors react to homicide on West 18th and Chestnut

A 40-year-old man is now dead following a shooting that took place at a convenience store at West 18th and Chestnut Streets.

We went live from outside of the store to hear reactions from nearby neighbors.

As of now there is still a police presence on the scene. Neighbors are left shocked tonight that this shooting took place at a convenience store and during daylight hours.

Here is what we know so far. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the gun shot victim is a 40-year-old man.

Erie Police Department originally responded to a shots fired call around 5:30 p.m.

It is unclear on how many times the victim was shot, but the man was taken to Saint Vincent Hospital in a private vehicle.

It was at the hospital where the man was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m.

Shell casings were recovered in the parking lot outside of the store, but there is no official word on where the crime happened. Erie Police however believe that the shooting took place outside of the store.

Neighbors of the convenience store lined up outside and told us that they are really left speechless that something like this would happen close to their homes.

A security guard at the convenience store said he has never seen anything like this.

“Things like this usually don’t happen over here. This is a good store. The owner helps when they need help,” said Robert Gavin, Erie Resident.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said that an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

Erie Police are still investigating and it is unclear of there are any suspects in custody as of now.