Calls came in around 3 p.m. Thursday, April 28 for reports of a man shot in the chest at a residence in the 900 block of East 38th Street.

The house was blocked off by police tape as officers guarded the crime scene.

“There is chaos all over, and especially right there across the street. This is too close to my home now, my babies are not going to be able to play outside and do the things they want to do outside in the summertime,” said Patricia Miles, Neighbor.

Another neighbors agrees that the shooting was just too close to home.

“It’s a little unnerving. At the same time, I trust local law enforcement and the people around us because we are obviously young, but it’s safe to know that our neighbors can help if anything happens,” said Chloe Dodgen, Neighbor.

This is not the first time that police were at the house, they were there just a few months ago.

“The responders are quick to come because this is not the first time something like this has happened at the house and they were quick to come. It’s unnerving, but it happens nowadays and it’s really sad,” Dodgen said.