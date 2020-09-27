Neighbors react to the deadly shooting that took place on Walnut Street

Erie Police are currently investigating a deadly overnight shooting over on the 1800 block of Walnut Street.

The shooting happened during a large party at a residence. The shooting also left one man dead.

We went live from Walnut Street with more information and reaction from neighbors.

Details are still limited at this time. From what we know is that the gun shot victim is a man in his 20’s and it is believed that the shooting occurred during a party.

Neighbors we spoke to said that it’s scary that something like this happened so close to home.

The search is on for a suspect involved in an overnight deadly shooting which left one man dead and another person injured in the 800 block of Walnut Street.

“I was pretty much just hanging out in my apartment and the next thing that I know I hear gunshots going off. Throughout the night there were people around the corner arguing,” said Dominic Streiger, Resident on Walnut Street.

Erie Police responded to the shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police believe that the shooting happened during during a large party at the residence.

Erie County Lyell Cook told us that the gun shot victim is believed to be in his twenties.

Another neighbor that has lived in the area for the past 15 years said that more needs to be done in order to keep residents safe.

“People have to do more to stop that type of thing. I know it’s impossible because you can’t be everywhere at once. I think the neighborhood needs to take action and have a crime watch,” said Kirk Kinnear, West 9th Street Resident.

This comes after Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny announced an uptick in crimes this Summer during a city press conference held on Thursday.

“We’ve seen a significant rise in the number of shots being fired, and the number of people shot. This is concerning,” said Chief Dan Spizarny from the Erie Police Department.

The identity of the gun shot victim has not been released. The other person injured sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook told us that they are still working to schedule the autopsy of the victim.

Erie Police Department also told us that no suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.