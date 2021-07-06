Neighbors react to the fatal shooting in Meadville on July 3rd

Meadville City Police have issued am arrest warrant for a Meadville man on charges of robbery and criminal trespass in connection to a fatal shooting that took place on Saturday July 3rd.

We spoke with neighbors of the 19-year-old victim Nathaniel Harris.

Several neighbors said that they heard gunshots around 3 a.m. on Saturday July 3rd.

These neighbors said that despite learning about what happened, they said it is a neighborhood in Downtown Meadville.

Days after a fatal shooting occurred in Crawford County, Meadville City Police continue to search for a suspect.

The victim is 19-year-old Nathaniel Harris. City police issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Timothy Bolden.

“When officers arrived, they found one victim who had since been deceased. Our investigation is ongoing. We have issued a warrant for one person in connection with the case, Timothy Bolden, that warrant is still outstanding,” said Michael Tautin, Chief of the Meadville City Police Department.

Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell said that Nathaniel Harris suffered multiple gunshot wounds inside his home.

One neighbor said that learning about what happened to Harris made her emotional.

“I even had to go over to my neighbors house across the street and give her a hug and let her know that my sympathies are with her because losing a child, I’m a mother of a son also, and losing a child is probably the worst thing ever,” said Beatrice Eddie, Neighbor.

Meadville Police said that the shooting took place in the 300 block of Walnut Street.

Eddie said that this kind of activity is unusual for Downtown Meadville.

“It surprised me because I do feel like I live in a safe neighborhood. We haven’t had anything like this happen before,” said Eddie.

Another neighbor said that despite the violent incident a few doors down, he said that he still feels safe in the area.

“This is an isolated case. Somebody just went off the deep end. It could have been planned. It could have been anything. I think it’s just one of them things where they did something they shouldn’t have did it the minute they did it,” said Jimmy Soult, Neighbor.

Some neighbors said they noticed a lot of foot traffic outside of the Harris residence for the past couple of months.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Meadville Police at 814-724-6100.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list