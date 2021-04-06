Neighbors react to the trailer fire that took place on West Ridge Road

A Millcreek family is looking to start over after a fire ripped through their mobile home.

Firefighters were called to 4065 West Ridge Road to a home in the trailer park.

Smoke was already pouring from one end of the trailer and firefighters had to use hundreds of feet of hose to get to a water source.

Neighbors watched in horror as the fire began to grow and is happy that the family is safe but hopes something can be done for the family.

The neighbors are hoping that the community can come together to help the family with their forever lost possessions.