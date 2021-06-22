Neighbors respond to zoning changes for 20 acre lot of land near Erie Airport

It’s a plan that has angered residentss in one Millcreek neighborhood and raised a list of questions.

Tonight that plan, which is to build on 20 acres of land near the end of the Erie Airport runway, was back before Millcreek Township supervisors who have already approved a vital zoning change.

We spoke to people from the Millcreek Supervisors meeting who discussed the plans for what is in store for the lot of land off of Wilkins Road and what the details involve for the change of zoning.

Despite a change in zoning classifications for the 20 acre plot of land off of Wilkins Road, one resident said that the plot of land is still worth fighting for. This resident wants to keep the land as is.

“Tax payers pay money to buy out the trailer park before and the way I look at it, the tax payers really own that and the airport. I don’t see how the airport can sell a piece of property that the tax payers own,” said Jim Raszmann, Millcreek Resident.

Developers have presented a plan to build on the vacant site being sold by the airport.

Matt Waldinger, the Director of Planning and Development for Millcreek Township, reviewed the change of zoning proposal from the developer.

“R3 is mostly mobile homes, manufactured homes, or duplexes on single lots or multifamily to allow for multiple building styles to be on one piece of property,” said Matt Waldinger, Director of Planning and Development for Millcreek Township.

Millcreek Supervisor Dan Ouellet explained why there was a need to change the zoning classifications.

“To build anything in the township it has to fit within certain zoning requirements and in this case it changes from a mobile home designation to apartments and condos,” said Dan Ouellet, Millcreek Supervisor.

Waldinger said that the next step is for the change to be formally adopted by supervisors.

“The ordinance has to be officially adopted in order for the zoning to change. Once the zoning actually changes, then the developer can come to us with their plan,” said Waldinger.

Waldinger said that the plan will then go on towards another set of meetings for approval. If it is then approved, the construction can begin.

Other neighbors we spoke to said that they hope it won’t interfere with the peaceful neighborhood.

