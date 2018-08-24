Neighbors say area where police fatally shot Orrenmaa is 'relatively quiet' Video

We're learning more about the Conneaut, Ohio man who was killed yesterday in Girard following what State Police are calling a "brief encounter".

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook is ruling the death of 36-year-old Matthew Orrenmaa a homicide, the result of a gunshot wound to the trunk.

Orrenmaa was fatally shot after State Police were called to Elk Park Road near the railroad tracks, just after 5pm Thursday. The two troopers were responding to reports of a suspicious man in the area. According to police, when they arrived, they had a brief encounter with Orrenmaa, leading to one of the troopers firing the fatal shot.

Police are not saying what transpired to prompt the use of force. According to the police report, first aid was provided and Orrenmaa was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, a little more than an hour after he was shot.

The two troopers have been placed on administrative leave per protocol for these types of incidents.

State Police and the Erie County District Attorney's Office are both conducting their own investigations.

We spoke with neighbors who chose not to go on camera and they say that it's relatively quiet out in the area, but that it's not unusual to hear gunfire since they're in a rural area where people sometimes shoot as a hobby.