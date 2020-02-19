Neighbors voice concerns and reliefs over Club Energy closing

Club Energy on Erie’s east side will apparently soon close it’s door.

This comes after a numerous amount of complaints and an increase in attention from police.

Starr Bodi spoke to neighbors about their thoughts on the club closing it’s doors.

Multiple neighbors that live nearby tell us they’ve continued to fight for closure of the club and now they’re elated to see the results.

It’s a sign of relief for neighbors that live off on East 22nd St. Especially for Roxanne Benson, a long time resident that’s been fighting since July at Council meetings to close Club Energy.

“We would have weekends free of numerous fights, like 18 or 19 shootings since July. We wouldn’t have the noise,” said Roxanne Benson, East 22nd Street resident.

Club Energy will close it’s doors within the next 60 days.

This comes after charles Sunwabe, the owners lawyer, is saying the city continues to target his client.

Residents claim when people leave Club Energy in the early hours of Saturday or Sunday, chaos fills the streets.

“I sometimes work nights. I’ve come home at three o’clock in the morning literally pushing cars so I can get through. It took half an hour to go half a block,” claims Laurene Reinsel, Erie Resident.

Neighbors tell us multiple shots have been fired on the weekends, leaving them uneasy in their own homes. Neighbors say if this club were to shut down, it’ll become a safer place to live.

Jessica Ball, a resident near Club Energy tells us there’s been multiple times her personal belongings were vandalized on the weekends.

“Many people are afraid of retaliation. We’ve had our tires slashed, our cars have been shot, it does happen so people stand back and don’t want to say anything, but when the community comes together and stands up as a whole, they can’t retaliate against everybody,” said Jessica Ball, East 22nd Street Resident.

Residents say while they’re reassured violent acts will decrease in the neighborhood, they’ll continue to come together to push for ordinances to eliminate bars near their homes.

Attorney Sunwabe says he will speak with Fox 66 News on Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information.