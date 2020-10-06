Neighbors voice concerns over late night disturbances from a local bar

More concerns tonight from neighbors over a late night disturbance as people leave a local bar.

This time however, it’s not a neighborhood that we’ve heard a lot from before.

Here is a look at what both the neighbors and the police have to say about this bar.

We spoke to residents near the intersection of East 30th and German Street and they said there needs to be a change with what is happening on the streets.

Residents claim that as a bar makes last call inside their establishment, it’s not the end of the night.

Instead people who were inside make their way onto the streets.

“It’s frustrating he’s trying. I don’t have a problem with somebody trying to have a business, but the clientele is just bad. They just don’t have no respect,” said Robert Richardson, Concerned Neighbor.

“I have noticed massive amounts of disturbances both violent and argumentative. People just screaming and playing music really loud at night between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.,” said Alex Tillman, Concerned Neighbor.

Neighbors explain that those causing the loud noise are coming from Uptowns Bar. Erie Police said that they are aware of the situation.

“Anytime we receive an abnormal amount of calls to something like that, obviously it’s going to come into our view when it comes to the nuisance bar task force and some of our local agencies here that get together and do investigations on restaurants and bars that are causing problems in these neighborhoods,” said Captain Rick Lorah from the Erie Police Department.

One neighbor even said that after 34 years of living in this neighborhood, it is now time to get out.

“I’ve lived here. This is my driveway. I pay taxes and I don’t want to not be able to pull in my own driveway because somebody wants to block it because they’re going to this bar,” said Richardson.

The supervisor of the bar offered this statement.

“My job is to mainly protect the inside of the bar. I get out there every morning to clean up the debris. Everybody who frequents here knows that we run this location with iron fists. Due to the capacity of 25% a lot of people get left outside and we try to get them out, but we can’t help that they congregate.”

Erie City Council will host a public hearing on October 7th to discuss a proposed zoning ordinance in regards to clubs. This is set to begin at 9:30 in the morning on Zoom.