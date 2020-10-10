Neighbors voice concerns over late night disturbances from local bar

Early saturday morning another incident occurred at Uptown Bar on 264 East 30th right after midnight.

According to Erie Police, officers responded to a shots fired call around midnight on the 300 block of German Street.

City of Erie Police forcefully entered Uptown Brown’s Bar late last evening looking for evidence of anything relating to shots fired.

Police are currently still investigating this situation.

One neighbor of the establishment said that he heard loud crowds of people running out of the bar.

“I’m trying to raise my daughter you know. I’m sure she can hear it too. She has better hearing than I do and there’s a lot of families around here who have kids and you know they have to be subjected to a crowd like this,” said Josh, Neighbor of Uptown Brown’s Bar.

Some neighbors of the bar said that they did not want to speak on camera in fear of retaliation. However, one resident said that this most recent incident woke him up twice in the middle of the night.

“The fight woke me up. You know it was two separate occasions about twelve o’clock and that’s when police barged in,” said an anonymous neighbor near Uptown Brown’s Bar.

Some neighbors said that this is a common occurrence with loud noise and people gathering outside the bar on weekends.

“Saturday or two ago there was a fight with over 25 people. I mean that’s not something I want in a residential area,” said an Anonymous Resident near Uptown Brown’s Bar.

One Erie Resident said that these late night fights happen over the week nights as well disturbing the neighborhood.

“I’m an early morning riser who has to wake up early for work on the weekdays and there is still fights and things like that on weekdays too where there’s routyness and loud cars,” said an Anonymous Resident near Uptown Brown’s Bar.

About an hour later the Erie Police are announcing over the intercom that they will ram the door down to the bar unless the people inside come out.

Here you see footage of the police as well as people being arrested at the outside rear of the bar.