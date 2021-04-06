Neighbors voice concerns over proposed development plan near the airport

New zoning requests are being made by a local developer for the 20 acre land west of the airport on Wilkins Road.

We spoke to neighbors about their thoughts on this new proposal.

Neighbors shared their concern of losing their peaceful quiet neighborhood to the new proposal, but Millcreek is on their side wanting to keep the atmosphere in the neighborhood the same.

This quiet and peaceful neighborhood might be getting some new additions that neighbors are not happy about.

“This is a nice quiet neighborhood. Other than the airport, it isn’t too bad. We don’t need more traffic, more kids, you know I don’t need that,” said James Scheuer, Neighbor.

NLA IV Real Estate Holding LLC of Millcreek is requesting rezoning for 20 acre land along Wilkins Road west of the airport plans. This area might include a number of different options.

“Rezoning districts this would allow things like duplexes and mobile home parks, the R4 is an upzone that would allow multifamily home units, rural homes and apartment complexes possibly,” said John Morgan, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

If there are new developments made in this area, Millcreek Township wants neighbors to know their voices will be heard.

“The board takes this very seriously. Our priority is always to preserve the integrity and character of our neighborhood,” said Morgan.

This will give neighbors the chance to voice their concerns about the proposed zoning plans.

“It’s quiet, it’s a dead end. We don’t get a lot of traffic, but if they open this up that’s not good at all,” said Scheuer.

The first opportunity neighbors can get to voice their concerns is at the planning commission meeting tonight at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held both virtually and in person and will be held on May 11th.