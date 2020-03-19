Netflix and Google Chrome introduce Netflix Party during coronavirus social distancing

If you are missing movie nights with friends during social distancing, Google Chrome and Netflix have a solution for you.

It’s called “Netflix Party.” The chrome extension allows you to watch and chat with your friends from separate locations.

All you have to to do is download the extension, start watching a Netflix show and then click on the NP icon on the toolbar.

It will give you a web address to send to anyone you want to. Though they need to also have the extension installed.

Then chat the night away like you normally would. You can even pause and restart the video whenever you need.