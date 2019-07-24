NeuroRestorative gives brain injury patients fun way to integrate back into society

Taking care of turtles is giving people with brain injuries a fun way to integrate back into society.

Clients with the program NeuroRestorative volunteer at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center taking care of turtles.

They clean out the turtle tanks, then bring the outside for some fresh air. While the turtles are outside, the volunteers also educate people about the turtles and where they come from.

The volunteer coordinator at NeuroRestorative said this activity helps their clients get re-acclimated back into the Erie Community.

“Sometimes after people have a brain injury, they loose that contact with friends or family and this becomes their social interaction, their connection with other people,” said Mary Torrance, Volunteer Coordinator, NeuroRestorative.

The clients from NeuroRestorative volunteer with the turtles at least once a week.