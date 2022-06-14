The new EMTA facility is now open with one big mission, to help the food desert in the Erie community.

Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority is hosting the event with the Erie Downtown Partnership to kick off the beginning of summer.

They are also welcoming the public to see the new building on 14th Street that has been in the works for more than a decade.

We had the opportunity to speak to the CEO of the EMTA, Jeremy Peterson.

For those attending the event, you can expect live entertainment from The Groove and other local bands.

The event will also include food trucks, breweries, and a fireworks display later in the night.