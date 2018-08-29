New ADA trails installed in McClelland Park Video

You'll notice some enhancements the next time you visit McClelland Park on East 26th Street.

The 56-acre park by McClelland Avenue is now home to more than one mile of trails. The trails are wheelchair accessible and guests are guided by new signage. The city of Erie and the Sierra Club worked together to preserve the meadows, woodlands, and wetlands.

Tom Hiegel of the Sierra Club says, "This is a wonderful place to bring a family. It's safe. The trails are accessible. It's just a great day in the park."

McClelland Park is also home to a dog park that opened in 2015.