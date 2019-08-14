New additions coming to Celebrate Erie

Downtown Erie will soon be filled with people for Celebrate Erie, but this year a few new things for people of all ages to enjoy.

From an interactive app to a new way to get people to support downtown restaurants, there are new things you should look out for during this weeks event.

If you’re heading downtown for Celebrate Erie, you’ll notice different sections along State Street. Those include the food district, family district, culture district, business district, and art district.

“I think it’s really important to have family-friendly activities in a place that’s typically more business focused during the day. It gives people the opportunity to come back on the weekend and see a different perspective,” said Lesley Ridge Allen, Co-Director for Family District, Celebrate Erie.

In order to encourage people to visit all locations, a new game is being implemented. For those who remember or still play Pokemon Go, it’s time to put those skills to the test.

A new app for the event has been designed, and it’s similar to the popular game. Celebrate Erie attendees using the app will be tasked to find eight Erie icons throughout the different districts.

“Everyday we will select a winner out of those who captured all eight icons. Really just excited to not only debut the technology, but also to have people move throughout the entire event, because there’s really so much going on and so much for them to see,” said

From searching for some iconic features around Erie, to heading down and trying a new restaurant, there is something for everyone. A food passport program has also been added in efforts to encourage people to stop in some places they normally wouldn’t during the event weekend.

“We are trying to generate some foot traffic for those restaurants who are historically quieter during Celebrate Erie week, so hopefully they see some increased traffic during that time,” said Amanda Kochirka, Program Director, Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

The resturants included on the passport are Molly Brannigans, Alkeme, Ember and Forge, Andoras Bubble Tea, Voodoo Brewery, and El Amigo Mexican Grill. The event is scheduled to kick off at noon on Friday.

There will be a three on three basketball tournament held with the Police Athletic League on Saturday at Celebrate Erie.

You can visit celebrateerie.com for more information about this years events.