One of the most active parks in the City of Erie is getting a facelift just in time for summer.

Glenwood Park, on West 38th Street and Glenwood Park Ave in Erie, is having multiple new pavilions added. The addition will expand the number of gatherings that can happen at the park at the same time.

The process includes pouring concrete and building the framework. Adding the roof takes about one week to complete.

The Assistant Director of Public Works told us the city continuously tries to invest in all of its parks all year round.

“We have a variety. We have pool splash pads, views of the Bay, views of the lake. Great playgrounds, basketball, tennis courts, pickleball courts at Baldwin Park now. Softball, baseball. We have a recreation activity for everyone and a learn escape program this year and learn to swim program, so there’s so much we have to offer,” said A.J. Antolik, assistant director of public works, City of Erie.

The City of Erie has 45 parks and properties for the community to enjoy during the summer season.