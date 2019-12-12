New agreements between Erie and Zibo, China

Multiple agreements were signed to help enhance the relationship between Erie and its sister city of Zibo.

Before leaving the city, the Zibo delegation signed agreements with Mercyhurst Prep, Mercyhurst University, St. Vincent Hospital, UPMC Hamot and Edinboro University.

The delegation made a two-day visit in order to help further collaboration work with the cities’ health and education departments. Members of the Zibo delegation explained they are excited to begin working closely with these organizations. However, this is just the beginning of the process.

During the visit, the delegation also discussed bringing a Chinatown to Erie. However, nothing was finalized for this