New AHN Cancer Institute at Saint Vincent Hospital to open to public next week

Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network (AHN) officials announced they joined patients, caregivers, and community leaders today to cut the ribbon on the new AHN Cancer Institute at Saint Vincent Hospital.

The $25.4 million, 38,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility officially opens next week.

The new facility is located at 2508 Myrtle Street and is adjacent to the main hospital.

The first floor of the AHN Cancer Institute at Saint Vincent houses radiation oncology services, with four exam rooms and an array of leading-edge technologies, including:

Elekta Versa HD linear accelerator

BrainLab Exactrac, which enables stereotactic radiosurgery, designed primarily to treat certain cancers in the brain

Elekta Flexitron HDR (High Dose Rate) unit for brachytherapy treatments

Elekta ABC (Active Breathing Coordinator), used for advanced immobilization of tumors that may move due to respiration during treatment

Other innovative therapies available onsite include 3D and IMRT (Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy) external radiotherapies, VMAT (Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy) radiotherapy, SBRT and SRS (Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy and Stereotactic Radiosurgery) treatment, Brachytherapy for some gynecological cancers, Xofigo injections for some clinically indicated patients with metastatic prostate cancer, DIBH (Deep Inspiration Breath Hold) and other respiratory-gated treatments.

The building’s second floor is home to the Institute’s medical oncology program, including 18 infusion treatment bays and two private infusion rooms. It also includes 10 patient exam rooms, with an onsite lab and a state-of-the-art USP 800 Pharmacy – so patients can have testing completed and receive needed medications without having to leave the facility.

The Cancer Institute is the only one in the region to provide disease-site-specific Nurse Navigators that follow patients from the day they are diagnosed with cancer through survivorship. These include navigators specializing in breast, GI/colon/rectal, thoracic, and genitourinary cancers, as well as navigators for inpatient oncology, general medical oncology and survivorship.

Nurse navigators are the patient’s liaison to clinical, psychosocial, supportive, and spiritual resources necessary to ensure the best care outcomes.

The Institute also provides an on-site financial counselor, social worker and oncology certified nutritionist, as well as palliative care services with access to an on-site palliative physician and CRNP specialist.

Free onsite parking will be provided and patients will be greeted by navigators who help manage their visit and expedite their care.