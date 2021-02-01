New Air Force, Space Force recruiter in Erie

Technical Sergeant Andrew Bergdorf is recruiting for the Air Force and Space Force in Erie.

TSgt Bergdorf has been assigned to the Air Force recruiting office, located at 7200 Peach Street.

Prior to his assignment in Erie, he was assigned to Aviano Air Base, Italy, Beale Air Force Base, California, and Ramstein Air Base, Germany. His primary job is Electrical Power Production and Generator Maintenance as a Civil Engineer.

He holds multiple Air Force certifications for the Installation and Maintenance of Generators and sub-systems. He also holds certifications from Cummins Inc. in Minnesota for Generator and Transfer Switch Controller Systems. He has been in the Air Force for 15 years and has been to 17 different countries.

The mission of the United States Air Force is to fly, fight and win in Air, Space and Cyberspace. For 2021, the Air Force Recruiting Service is hiring over 31,000 new Airmen.

The United States Space Force is a military service that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force. USSF responsibilities include developing Guardians, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power, and organizing space forces to present to our Combatant Commands.

For more information about Air Force and Space Force opportunities, please contact TSgt Bergdorf at 814-762-9329 or check out Facebook at www.facebook.com/usaferie.