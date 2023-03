Just days after United Airlines announced it’s leaving town, there may be some good news for travelers.

According to the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, a low-cost airline could be considering service to Erie. There’s no word on which airline at this point or a timeline for a decision.

Jake Rouch from the chambers said they’re now gauging the level of interest from airlines. Just last week, United announced they are suspending service to the Erie International Airport on June 2.