Dozens of new Americans became citizens on April 22 at a ceremony at the Federal Courthouse.

Several times a year, refugees and immigrants have an opportunity to become American citizens in Erie.

On Friday, April 22, dozens of Erie residents said they were excited about the opportunity.

One Ukrainian immigrant said she has felt welcomed by the Erie community.

She said, in the last few months, people in Erie have shown support for her home country and she’s happy to finally become an American citizen.

“I’m so thankful for that because many years ago we came here from Ukraine. Now, I really thank God for every day here. I love Erie, it’s my favorite,” said Liliya Solovyanov, New American citizen.

Other New Americans added they have been waiting for this day for a long time.