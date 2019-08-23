Breaking News
New antenna installed at WJET

Local News
It was a long process for us at Jet TV with crews replacing our digital antenna more than 800 feet above the ground.

Today, the new antenna was installed and the crew, assembled from around the country, not only installed the new equipment, but agreed to wear a camera for us so we could show you the work.

Of all the jobs in the world, the work they do is special. In fact, keep an eye out next week for a digital exclusive as we give you an even more detailed look at what it takes to bring WJET to your home.

