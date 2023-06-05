A new apartment building in downtown Erie is nearing completion. The upscale apartments in the 400 block of State Street need just a few finishing touches.

Things are beginning to take shape in what’s being called Erie’s Flagship City District.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation’s (EDDC) latest apartment building is almost finished.

With different views of the city and the Bayfront, 13 of the 30 new apartments are already spoken for.

“We’ve really built this up. We’ve got the apartments over at the food hall and the market, 429 State, and soon these 30 apartments. So it feels like we’re really going in the right direction,” said Ryan Hoover, experience director, EDDC.

Downtown businesses are certainly looking forward to the finished product.

The Flagship City Food Hall has EDDC apartments directly above it. One Perry’s Tavern employee said having people living close by increases foot traffic.

“They’re kind of like our regulars who come down looking for a nice place to relax after work and things like that. I think a lot of these people are actually moving to Erie to live in these apartments. We don’t have a lot of ‘already local’ people living here which is exciting. It’s bringing not just bringing more people downtown but a new perspective as well,” said Taylor Foster, bar manager, Perry’s Tavern.

Apartments range from one to two bedrooms with one bathroom, kitchen, living room, and stacked laundry machines.

Rates vary depending on the view and other different factors regarding the apartment.

One representative with the EDDC said that these apartments are going to be more than just a place to rest your head.”

“You’re going to get a front-row seat to the CelebrateErie concerts, to Tall Ships, to all of the fireworks that are happening at the Bicentennial Tower, so living here is truly going to be more than just having a key and a place to rest your head. This is going to be an incredible experience and something truly unique,” said Hoover.

Hoover added if all goes as planned, the apartments should be ready in July. The apartments will be available for anyone to apply online this summer.

You can learn more information about these apartments online.