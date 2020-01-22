New app allows students to help revitalize Erie neighborhoods

A new partnership is hoping to help the City of Erie revitalize different neighborhoods.

About 10 Gannon University students enrolled in an internship class will do the footwork. They will make their way through different parts of the city, marking properties in a cell phone app called Survey123.

The properties marked will be those they consider blighted or run down.

The findings will then be used by the City of Erie as a snapshot to help guide them in their search for blighted properties.

“They are going to see first hand the importance of a revitalized city—to the health of a community, to the perception of a community, to the crime that’s going on or the opportunity’s that exist,” said Erika Ramalho, Director, Community and Government.

The project is expected to result in a full report by the end of the spring semester.