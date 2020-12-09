New app to help domestic violence victims

There’s a new app domestic violence victims can go to for help.

The ‘R U Safe’ app is a new tool where people can go to assess the situation they are currently in through a questionnaire. It also offers a journaling feature where the victim can save pictures or stories that are stored into an email address.

“Too often you’re fighting all the time. You’re fighting all the time, things just don’t feel right between you, but you don’t always recognize its domestic violence and even after you do, you’re not always willing to talk about it. People are ashamed of being victims and they should never be ashamed. I think that’s very important,” says Robin Young, Director of Domestic Violence Services at SafeNet Center.

The app also offers contact information to the nearest domestic violence agency to the victim.