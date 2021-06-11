New app turns your photo into a cartoon

Another photo app is taking social media by storm. It’s called “Voila.”

Voila is an app that uses artificial intelligence to turn your photo into different 3D cartoon versions.

The app is simple to use. It allows you to select a photo from your photo library or to take one directly from the app. After you choose the photo, it takes only a few seconds of waiting before it turns your picture into a work of art.

In 2019, FaceApp, another AI app, went viral, and a lot of people were concerned about the safety of using the technology.

During that time, fears were raised on Twitter and other social media sites that, on iPhones, FaceApp would be able to see and upload all your photos, including screenshots with sensitive financial or health information or photos of kids with the names of their schools in the background, though that wasn’t actually true.

As of now, there are no safety concerns with the Voila app.