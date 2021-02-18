New apprenticeship training program coming to Erie

Young men and women will soon have the chance to sign up for an apprenticeship training program.

The president of the Great Lakes Building and Construction Trade Council appeared in today’s Mayoral news conference to reach out to the young citizens of Erie.

The Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee program will provide men and women the training they need to be productive, skilled workers.

The requirements for this program is to have a high school or GED diploma and a valid driver’s license. Those would have to complete 800 hours of classroom training, while on training students would receive pay.

The application period for the program will take place Feb. 22 through March 6 at the Erie Training Center located at 8150 Hawthorne Drive.