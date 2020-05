814 won’t be the only area code in town much longer.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved a year-long start of a new “overlay” for the current 814 area code.

That means when all the 814 phone numbers are exhausted a new area code will be assigned for all new numbers in the same geographic area.

On April 1st of 2021 you will have to begin 10- digit dialing for all calls.

The PUC expects the 814 numbers to be used by 2022.