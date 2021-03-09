A new arrest warrant is out for the suspect allegedly involved in the Bogey’s Tavern shooting.

According to Chief Dan Spizarny, the suspect from this shooting is still on the loose and the police need your help in finding Danny Nicholson.

According to Erie Police, they have a new warrant out for 39-year-old Danny Nicholson.

Police said that Nicholson has two counts of criminal homicide as well as other charges against him.

Chief Dan Spizarny of the Erie Police said that the suspect drove to an apartment building at the 1900 block of Buffalo Road and then shot at a window.

This happened after shots were fired by Nicholson in the Bogey’s Tavern.

“Fortunately at the time nobody was present, but it just shows that the danger this individual is,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

Two people from the shooting have already died. Three others are currently recovering from injuries.

Police said that Nicholson’s motive might have been intentional.

“We have some thoughts to that matter, but until we capture Mr. Nicholson we can’t be 100% sure yet,” said Spizarny.

Erie Police urges the community to stay aware of surroundings.

“He is an extreme danger to anybody in our community therefore we are doing our best to locate him as quickly as we can,” said Spizarny.

Chief Spizarny said that the department is working with the U.S. Marshals Fugitives Task Force to track down Nicholson who is 5 ft 6 tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

“We’ve asked that any member in the community may happen to know where he’ll be to call us immediately,” said Spizarny.

Police are urging you to stay safe and to contact them if you have any information about Danny Nicholson.