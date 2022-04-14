A new art collection is being displayed at a local hospital to celebrate Erie’s diverse community.

Los Angeles artist Won Ju Lim is showcasing her art project in the new patient tower and first floor hallway at UPMC Hamot. The project is called “Bouquet of Kisses.”

Her collection will span 140 ft. in length with nine sculptures.

The inspiration of the project stemmed from a collaboration between the nine organizations within the community.

“I wanted to make this sculpture that is based on lots of architectural models, but the models are based on institutions that work together within this community,” said Won Ju Lim, Artist.

She says the other eight pieces of art will be installed next week.