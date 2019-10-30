New artwork on display in the City of Erie

The utility boxes in Perry Square are getting a fresh look.

Vinyl wraps filled with different trees, which coordinate with different street names in Erie.

Artist Durim Loshaj did this to portray the different seasons that Erie goes through in both the growth and full bloom of the trees. Different organizations, including the City of Erie and Erie Arts and Culture came together to make this project possible

“I love see collaboration. I think that if we want to become the Erie that we know we can be then its going to take everyone working together and going in the same direction.” said Patrick Fisher, Executive Director of Erie Arts and Culture.

A message from the author is included on each of the wraps.