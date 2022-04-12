Construction will soon begin on a new 10,000 sq. ft athletic center at Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation.

Here is more on how community leaders are coming together to keep Erie’s youth off the streets.

The construction of the new athletic center could be complete as soon as this fall. It will encourage a healthy lifestyle among young people in the city.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday morning at Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation for a new athletic center.

Several community leaders said the facility could be an anchor for the Erie community’s youth.

“This is symptomatic of people who care. People coming together, the community coming together, CEO’s, board members, everyone coming together to solve a very complex community issue to build this athletic center for the welfare of our kids,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, CEO of Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation.

The Erie Police chief said this center will be a great asset for young people. He said there are plans underway for law enforcement groups like the Police Athletic League to team up with the Eagle’s Nest.

“Bishop Brock has asked us about the potential of bringing PALS into his community here, and that’s something that we’re looking at expanding. We’ve been doing it through the school district quite successfully. This is another possibility,” said Dan Spizarny, Chief of Police at Erie Bureau of Police.

“The individuals need an opportunity to learn all the different trades, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, operators, sheet metals, and we want to be able to use projects like this as a starter to get them interested in the trades,” said Donald Crenshaw, President of Crenshaw Brother Construction.

Another community leader and county councilman said that this is an important investment.

“I hope this means that a lot of opportunities for youth. A place for them to be safe and to do safe organized activities,” said Andre Horton, Erie County Councilman.

Bishop Brock plans for the construction to be complete by the fall of 2022. This will give students the opportunity to access the facility at the start of the school year.