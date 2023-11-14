The Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation has started the construction of its new athletic facility.

Bishop Dwane Brock, the founder, said after a delay in funding, they are ready to build the facility. He added they are eager to complete construction before the end of next year.

“There’s a lot of underground work that has to be done, drainage and pipes and sewer pipes, and they’re doing that right now, but we’re preferable that we will be completed by the end of next spring. The east side and all of Erie, and of course the Eagles Nest, will have an athletic center where they can participate and do some team building and team sports,” Bishop Brock said.

Bishop Brock went on to say he’s committed to uplifting Erie’s youth with his school and this new center.