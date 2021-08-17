New Autism Family Center in Erie near completion

A special sneak peek tour took place for a nearly completed Autism Family Center.

The special guests for the tour is the family of 11-year-old Abby Nygaard.

Abby was honored because she decided to donate her lemonade stand sales to the family center.

She was hoping to donate $100, but wound up raising $550 which impressed the Autism Center staff so much that the special tour was arranged.

“The Autism Society, they would need more help with the toys for the children to learn with and more people to hire and that kind of thing,” said Abby Nygaard, 11-year-old Fundraiser.

The Autism Society will add 11 new programs for families when the center opens in September.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists