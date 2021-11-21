New Autism Family Center opens on State Street

Autism Society members welcomed a grand opening of a new center for families in Erie.

The Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania opened the center to help those in the community with autism.

Not only will the center be used as a community resource, but it will also provide life skills, social interaction and social clubs for those with autism.

The board of directors for the Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania initiated the project to bring in more families.

“Therapeutic clubs like our Lego clubs and Friends and Pals club have been at capacity ever since they opened seven years ago. We’ve had a chronic wait list and wanted to increase those numbers,” said Tish Bartlett, Executive Director of the Autism Society of Northwestern PA.

The Eisinger family has been using therapeutic resources at the autism society for their daughter Anna for three years now and is thankful for the new center.

“Words can’t describe what a blessing that has been for the community for our family and for other families. It just gives us so many opportunities for us to do so many wonderful things with these kids because they deserve it. I enjoy the team club and can’t wait for the Christmas party next week,” said Alaina Eisinger, Parent.

To meet the needs for families and those with autism, the entire building has been renovated.

“Extra insulation in the walls specialized sound proofing ceiling tiles as well as quiet restroom fans and dimmable lighting,” said Bartlett.

Staff at the Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania said that this building was much needed to serve families in Erie.

“We identified a long time that there was an extreme and growing need for services to families and people who are on the autism spectrum. This new facility gives us that opportunity to cast that net wider,” said Doug Massey, Facilities Chair for the Autism Society of Northwestern PA.

Renovations for next summer will incorporate the lower level of the building to give more space for people.

The society also announced their rebranded mission statement and logo today. For more information click here.

