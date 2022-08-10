A new bagel shop has opened in the Flagship City Food Hall.

Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too made its debut at the food hall, but gave back to the community before opening; staff of the bagel shop gave everything away for free in the two days prior to opening.

One of the employees said that the opening process has been stressful and took over a month, but they are breathing a sigh of relief as they are finally open to the public.

“It’s actually really nice to have the community, and everyone here is so sweet. We’ve met everyone and they’re just the kindest people ever,” said Elizabeth Kessler, employee at Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too.

Kessler said that Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too will serve the community coffee, BLT’s and Italian sandwiches.