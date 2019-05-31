New band named for Erie Bike Fest

Erie Bike Fest 2019 announced a nationally recognized touring band, popular at many bike rallies, will be taking the stage in Erie.

The owners of Harley-Davidson of Erie announced they have added American rock band Saliva to their live entertainment schedule for ERIE BIKEFEST 2019.

Originating in Memphis, Tennessee in 1996, Saliva has toured the United States and the world with bands like Aerosmith and KISS. They’ve also appeared on the main stage at Sturgis, Daytona Bike Week, and Ohio Bike Week, to name a few.



Saliva’s career was launched in 2001 with a certified double platinum-selling album containing the hits “Click Click Boom” and the Grammy-nominated “Your Disease”. The band’s in-your-face, anthemic writing style continued in 2002 with the certified gold-selling album “Back into Your System” with hits “Always”, “Raise Up”, and the Nikki Sixx co-written “Rest in Pieces”. “Survival of the Sickest” and “Blood Stained Love Story,” which contained rock anthem “Ladies and Gentlemen,” followed as Saliva’s third and fourth albums, reaching No. 20 and No. 19 on the Billboard 200 chart.



The free concert will be on Wednesday, July 17th at 7:30 PM on the Miller Lite Stage located at Harley-Davidson of Erie. The public is welcome, but bicycles, strollers, and skateboards are prohibited from being brought onto the property.



Kelly and Susan Lapping, co-owners of Harley-Davidson of Erie, said “We are very appreciative to both South Erie Turners and Odis 12 Sports Bar & Grill for sponsoring the concert, and we look forward to welcoming Saliva to the ERIE BIKEFEST entertainment schedule which includes 15 local, regional and national bands performing throughout the week.”